Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Akoth Nyar Alego, a staff at the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK), has responded to claims that she snatched another woman’s husband.

This is after an aggrieved woman took to social media and accused her of wrecking her marriage.

She displayed injuries inflicted on her face by her husband and blamed Akoth for her woes.

Akoth has since rubbished claims that she is a husband snatcher.

She claims the man has even introduced her to his family.

Check out a screenshot of her long post on Facebook.

