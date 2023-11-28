Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Tiffany Haddish has vowed to ‘get help’ after her second DUI arrest, in less than two years.

Speaking about the latest incident, the stand-up comedian, 43, told Entertainment Tonight that ‘this will never happen again.’

‘I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,’ she pledged.

The Girls Trip star revealed that she has been ‘in good spirits’ after her brush with the law, and according to the outlet, ‘complimented the Beverly Hills Police Department for their professionalism and how they handled the situation.’

The actress was placed in handcuffs in the early hours of Friday following her comedy show at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach on Thanksgiving.

Ahead of the arrest, she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel of her car in Beverly Hills with the engine still running.

Her statement comes after a source close to the star told DailyMail that Haddish is full of ‘regret’ and is keen to shut down any suggestion she has an alcohol problem.

Haddish, who is relieved that no one was hurt by her ‘mistake’, is reportedly conscious of being defined by the incident.

‘Tiffany regrets that she is in the news for being arrested, but is grateful that nobody got hurt,’ an insider told DailyMail. ‘She is going to tackle it all head-on and get the right lawyers.

‘She doesn’t want this to define her or have people think she needs help. She made a mistake, and it is not because she has an alcohol problem. It was just a bad thing that she got herself into and she is working on moving on from it.’

The insider added: ‘She’s looking forward to getting back to work and heading into the new year with the outlook of finding new love and new film and TV opportunities.’

Beverly Hills PD officers received a call at 5:45 AM about a person ‘slumped over the wheel while the car was running,’ according to TMZ.

The vehicle was located in the middle of the busy Beverly Drive, which is lined with stores including Pottery Barn and Sephora.

It came hours after she performed a stand-up set at The Laugh Factory on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood for the club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

In January 2022, she was arrested under a similar circumstance for a DUI in Peachtree City, Georgia.

At the time, the Night School actress was found ‘dozing in the driver’s seat’ of her car, according to TMZ.

Officers told the site they believed that she had been smoking marijuana.