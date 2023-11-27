Monday, November 27, 2023 – American comedian and actress, Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence over her recent DUI arrest.

Haddish was arrested for a DUI and placed in handcuffs on Friday morning, November 24, according to TMZ. Police found the Hollywood comedienne asleep behind the wheel of her car when it was still running.

The vehicle was located in the middle of a busy street on Beverly Drive.

During a new stand-up set at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, Haddish addressed her arrest.

The comedian, 43, ‘responded’ to an audience member who asked ‘what happened last night,’ according to audio, obtained from TMZ.

‘What happened last night?’ she replied, before taking a long pause as the crowd laughed and applauded. ‘I don’t know, you tell me.’

The Girl Trip proceeded to played coy, before musing that her prayers for a man ‘in uniform were ‘answered.’

‘I prayed to God to send me a man with a job. A career. Preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers,’ she quipped.

This is the second DUI arrest for the star who was found sleeping in her car in Georgia in January 2022.

She was arrested under a similar circumstance for a DUI in Peachtree City, Georgia. The Night School actress was found ‘dozing in the driver’s seat’ of her car, according to TMZ.

The star had been in Georgia to shoot the film Haunted Mansion with co-stars Owen Wilson and Rosario Dawson for Walt Disney Productions.

Officers told the site they believed that she had been smoking marijuana. Police approached the star’s vehicle after a concerned citizen had called about a woman sleeping in her car.

After officers woke her up, she was arrested for suspicion of a DUI as well as stopping on a roadway in a manner that was not safe for traffic.

Apparently, Tiffany had not properly pulled off the road for her nap before she was arrested.