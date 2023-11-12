Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Comedian and Professor, Helen Paul has shared her heartbreaking childhood story which centers on her being born out of rape.

Speaking at a recent event, Helen revealed that her mother got pregnant with her after being raped. Recounting how she went to live with her grandmother after she was born, the comedian recalled not being shown love by her mother’s family members.

According to her, those who gave her grandmother money would always tell the woman to use the money for herself and not for Helen, who was born out of rape. She also recalled how her grandmother told her to ensure she becomes successful as no one will look towards her if she’s nothing.

Recounting how she got her name “Helen”, she disclosed that it was a cleric who advised her mother to give her the name of the first person that showed her mercy after her daughter was born.

Speaking about how she got her surname, Helen said her aunties asked her grandmother not to give her their family name.

She further revealed that a man eventually asked them to give her his name.

Helen Paul has now moved on from all she faced, to becoming a successful comedian in Nigeria and a Professor in the United States.