Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Luxury designer Nancy Gonzalez, who sold handbags worth thousands of dollars to celebrities including Britney Spears, Kris Jenner, and Victoria Beckham, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally importing python and caiman skins into the US.

The Colombian designer in her 70s, was extradited to the US from Colombia earlier this year after she was indicted by US officials for charges of smuggling the skins of protected animals, as well as a conspiracy charge.

She was seen grinning at photographers as she was escorted by Interpol officers onto a private jet from Bogota, Colombia, to Florida.

Her attorney, Sam Rabin of Rabin & Lopez, said on Monday that she pleaded guilty ‘directly to the judge rather than negotiate with prosecutors’ as she did not feel she would’ve been treated fairly by the Department of Justice, which brought the charges.

‘She has faith in our courts but not in the Department of Justice and its prosecutors who have treated her most unfairly.

‘They took the equivalent of an elephant gun to a mosquito when a fly swatter would have sufficed.’

Gonzalez sold her wares to the upper echelons of Hollywood society, with major names including Victoria Beckham, Britney Spears, Selma Hayek, and Kris Jenner, all seen sporting her expensive bags.

Her bags also made several appearances in Sex and the City and were also part of an exhibition at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2008.

She began selling her products at over 300 luxury retailers around the world, including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrod’s, Tsum, Lane Crawford, and Net-a-Porter, to name a few,’ her website previously read.

Her website now links to a Thai sports betting site.

An indictment against her, her company and two other individuals, filed by DoJ officials claimed that between 2016 and 2019, she conspired to ‘clandestinely import into the United States from Colombia products produced from protected species of wildlife, in violation of federal law, thereby enriching themselves upon the sale of the contraband products in the United States.’

Gonzalez now faces up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge, while she faces up to 20 years on each of the smuggling charges, which could then be followed by a period of supervised release.

She also faces fines of up to $250,000 for each count, or twice the intended gain for the illegal conduct, depending on which is greater.