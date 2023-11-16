

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – A motorist escaped death by a whisker after he almost rammed into a lorry along the Thika Superhighway.

He was over speeding and overtaking recklessly along the busy road while under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the vehicle.

He was trying to avoid ramming into a lorry.

In the video, the motorist is seen losing control of the vehicle and almost hitting a barrier before he gets back on the road.

The truck driver is also to blame because the lorry had no safety indicators, posing a risk to other motorists.

Watch the video captured on a Dashcam.

The Kenyan DAILY POST