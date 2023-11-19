Saturday, November 18, 2023 – A private Christian school teacher and mother of two in South Carolina, USA, was arrested on Wednesday, November 15 for pressuring a teenage student into having sex and sending him naked pictures, police said.

Reagan Anderson, 27, is facing two counts of sexual battery with a child 17 years of age, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WCSC.

“A trusted coach, teacher and friend that abused our trust and violated her oath as an educator. She has ruined our son’s life,” the victim’s mother blasted Anderson during her Thursday court hearing.

He should be 100% focused on being a fun-loving football-playing young man, but this predator has robbed him of that ability. No young quarterback or athlete is safe in our community if this woman is free.”

The Holly Hill Academy teacher allegedly began abusing the 17-year-old in October.

The first assault reportedly took place in a private residence in Holly Hill, a small town 50 miles north of Charleston, followed by a second in the parking lot of a Pizza Hut in the nearby town of Santee.

Anderson also allegedly sent the teen nude photos on Snapchat, his mother alleged.

After rumours of the inappropriate relationship grew, school administrators contacted police on Nov. 8.

“Holly Hill Academy was made aware last week of allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and upper school student. The administration immediately contacted law enforcement and continues to work cooperatively with them as they investigate the allegations. ” Head of School Brandy Mullennax wrote in a letter sent to parents.

Anderson was swiftly fired from her teaching position.

On her Linkedin page, the alleged pervert described herself as “very passionate about children.”

“I am currently a stay at home mom looking for some at home opportunities to help support my family and I,” her biography states.

A judge set Anderson’s bond at $2,500 and ordered her to wear a GPS monitor.

She was also banned from having contact with the boy she allegedly sexually abused and his family.