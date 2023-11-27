Monday, November 27, 2023 – Chris Brown has spoken out after receiving criticism for supporting Kanye West at a listening party for his latest single.

The R&B artist, 34, was seen singing along and dancing as the lyrics “How am I antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b**ch,” played over the speakers.

Viewers slammed Kanye and Chris for their actions and Chris took to Instagram to react.

He wrote: “’In no way, shape, or form am I antisemitic!!!

“I’m pro life and I make music for the entire world!!!!!! So please do no think I spread hate or am kool with it!

He added in the caption, “So the people in the back hear me loud and clear.”

He also shared the same post on his Instagram Stories and added, “This is for the millions of young kids that look up to and my (sic) be confused.”

Watch the video that angered viewers below.