Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera has castigated Bungoma residents for requesting Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to intervene over the rising cost of living.

Speaking in Bungoma over the weekend, Nabwera blamed the area’s residents for their electoral choices and faulted them for electing President William Ruto convincingly in the 2022 presidential election.

Having failed to back Raila on the ballot, Nabwera remarked it was unfair for the residents to seek his help.

“People of Bungoma, I must tell you the truth, you are the cause of our suffering. You stood with the wrong person,” the MP stated.

“You are now asking Raila to help. Raila Odinga, can you keep quiet? Let us suffer because of our choices.”

During the August 2022 general elections, Ruto garnered 229,409 votes from Bungoma County which was 63.15 per cent of the total votes cast in the region.

The region rallied behind National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula who was backing Ruto on top of vying for the Senatorial seat.

Nabwera, who comes from Kakamega County, noted that Ruto could not have won the election without Bungoma votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST