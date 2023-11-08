Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Energy Cabinet Secretary, Davis Chirchir, has backtracked his earlier statement that fuel prices will hit Sh 300 per liter this month due to the ongoing Israel /Hamas war.

Speaking while appearing before a parliamentary committee on energy, Chirchir accused the media of misquoting him.

“In my Monday statement, I was simply quoting an international journal which had given details on the repercussions of the conflict in the Middle East which warned that prices would double to USD 150 should the war continue,” Chirchir stated.

The Energy CS went on to say there is no need to panic, noting that the government has plans to cushion Kenyans should the prices go up.

“There is no cause for alarm, the government had out in place mitigation measures to cushion the consumer should the need arise,” Chirchir added.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Managing Director Daniel Kiptoo, on his part, said that the fuel prices were likely to stabilize in the next review which will be announced next week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST