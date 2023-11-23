Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A chilling footage shows the moment a Russian actress was killed on stage by a Ukrainian missile while performing for Russian president Vladimir Putin’s soldiers in occupied Donetsk, in what has been described as a “revenge” attack.

The footage, released by the Russian news Telegram channel Astra, was recorded Sunday, November 19 and shows 40-year-old Polina Menshikh singing and playing the guitar at a crowded cultural center in the village of Kumachovo, less than 40 miles from the front lines.

Moments later, a loud crash is heard, then the camera shakes goes black, as a man’s voice exclaims in Russian, “F–k!”

Menshikh’s death has now been confirmed by the Russian state-run TASS news agency and by the Portal theater in St. Petersburg.

“It is with great pain that we inform you that Polina Menshikh … died yesterday at a performance in the Donbas as a result of shelling,” the theater said in a statement.

The deadly strike was carried out by the Ukrainian military using a US-supplied HIMARS missile system, killing at least 25 Russian troops and injuring more than 100 others who attended Sunday’s military awards ceremony and concert celebrating Russia’s annual Day of Missile Forces and Artillery.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance unit “Birds of Magyar,” wrote on his Telegram channel that Sunday’s attack was in “revenge for the 128th [Brigade].”

Brovdi was referring to the Nov. 3 Russian missile attack on a military awards ceremony in honor of Ukraine’s Artillery Forces Day, which claimed the lives of at least 20 soldiers from the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack a “tragedy that could have been avoided.”

The Ukrainian military on Wednesday officially confirmed the deadly revenge strike on Russia’s 810th Marine Brigade.

“Ukraine’s defense forces quickly determined the venue of the Russians’ celebration and warmly congratulated them,” the Strategic Communications Department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated on Telegram.

Russian actress Polina Menshikh was killed during the concert in DPR when the Ukrainian army attacked the stage by HIMARS missiles.

7 people died and several were wounded.



7 people died and several were wounded. pic.twitter.com/Voqra5TOKk — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) November 22, 2023

The #Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on the cultural center in the DPR, which resulted in the death of actress/singer Polina Menshikh, hit the roof above the stage directly.

The auditorium is practically undamaged, but the roof above the stage is destroyed,



The auditorium is practically undamaged, but the roof above the stage is destroyed, pic.twitter.com/O4CpRYhwPI — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) November 22, 2023