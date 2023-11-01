Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Detectives have launched a manhunt for two notorious robbers identified as Mwas and D’More, who are believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies in different parts of the city.

The wanted gangsters were captured on CCTV accosting a man in Mwihoko at night while armed with pistols.

In the footage, the ruthless thugs are seen brandishing pistols as they accost the victim outside his house.

The victim was opening the gate when the thugs struck and caught him flat-footed.

One of the thugs threatened to shoot him after he resisted.

He eventually surrendered to save his precious life and handed over his phone to the thugs.

The armed robbers then escaped on a motorbike.

Watch CCTV footage of the robbery incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.