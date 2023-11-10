Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Human rights defender Njeri Wa Migwi has shared photos of a child who was rescued from her abusive aunt.

According to Njeri, the suspect who has been arrested, allegedly beat and starved the child.

The victim is currently admitted in a hospital due to internal bleeding.

“This is baby T, we rescued her yesterday from her aunt. She was being starved, beaten to the point of little worms coming from her nose. plucking her hair, she currently admitted due to internal bleeding while the aunt has been arrested will be in court tomorrow,” she wrote on Thursday, November 9, 2023.