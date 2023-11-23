Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has revealed the genesis of his bad blood with Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and President William Ruto’s stand on the matter.

Speaking during an interview, Cherargei noted that Ruto did not have a problem with him taking issue with the performance of the CS or any other member of the Cabinet.

He noted that he had even raised the matter during a prayer event attended by the Head of State in Bomet on Sunday.

According to Cherargei, Ruto was also pushing for better accountability of his Cabinet, adding that he even welcomed his past concerns over how CS Ababu Namwamba ran the Sports Ministry.

“I told the President that as he works, he should allow us to help him by putting the CSs in check. He does not have a problem with that. That is why he was the one who pushed for the amendment of the Standing Orders to allow for the CSs to answer questions in Parliament.”

“For Ababu’s case, it received the attention of the President and we even had a discussion. The President needs people who can call out these people who have seen power get into their heads,” he divulged.

Regarding the main cause of the tiff, he asserted that succession politics in Rift Valley was a contributing factor.

He revealed that CSs were angling to take over from Ruto once he retires from politics, hence his decision to call some of the leaders into order.

He argued it was time to deliver and not engage in succession plans.

Cherargei maintained that he was in order to call out Murkomen despite facing sharp criticism from notable leaders, including Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST