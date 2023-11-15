

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has blasted Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, for linking former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the poor state of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Travelers were recently made to put up with the bad weather conditions at the airport whose roofs were leaking in the face of the heavy rains in the country.

While laying blame on former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, Murkomen explained that the problem was an inherited mess from the latter’s government.

“When we got into the office, we found that the projects in the previous regime were substandard.

“The temporary renovation was done on Terminals 1C and E because there needed to be an in-field project, which was costly.

“But we have spoken to the contractors to redo the job,” Murkomen stated.

However, Cherargei termed Murkomen as a fool for blaming former President Uhuru Kenyatta for JKIA’s sorry state.

Cherargei wondered what the CS had been doing in the last year he had been in office.

“Lol to fix a leaking terminal roof in JKIA takes a whole year then kumbe our roads in Nandi County shall NOT be Fixed, this is the highest incompetence and lethargy of CS Murkomen who called me a fool a week ago.

“Kenyans can now see who is a fool now. Shaggy ” it wasn’t me?“,” Cherargei wrote on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST