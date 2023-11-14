Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has attacked Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, over Saturday‘s countrywide power blackout.

The blackout which was caused by a fault at Ol Karia power station left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) without power for almost two hours and thousands of travellers were stranded at East Africa’s busiest airport.

Reacting to the blackout, Cherargei said it is a show of incompetence and a big shame for JKIA to lack a power backup yet Murkomen who is in charge of the docket pretends to know everything that goes on in his ministry.

“CS Murkomen came all the way to Nandi County two weeks ago and called me a fool I thought he had FINISHED all the works in the Ministry of Roads & infrastructure! While he was BUSY insulting me there was NO standby Generators at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the airport terminal roofs are leaking massively.

“JKIA is a steeplechase arena! Waziri wacha aibu ndogo mbele ya wageni FANYA KAZI!. Poleni wageni,” Cherargei wrote on his X platform on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST