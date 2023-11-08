Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samsom Cherargei, has accused Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen of being a bully and asked President William Ruto to tame him.

The lawmaker said that compared to Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, Murkomen is worse, claiming he bullies, insults, and demeans the people and elected leaders.

Cherargei said though Kuria is naughty, Murkomen is worse since he doesn’t respect elected leaders.

The outspoken senator urged Ruto to act on Murkomen before he gets drunk with power.

“CS Moses Kuria is a national embarrassment that doesn’t care about respecting anyone, including the appointing authority plus institutions such as the Senate, but he is not alone he is in the good company of CS Murkomen, who insults, belittles anyone and everyone but Kuria only tweets.

“Murkomen is worse, he takes the mic and bullies, insults and demeans the people and elected leaders, even at funerals!

“The appointing authority must reign in on these rogue cabinet Secretaries,” Cherargei wrote

