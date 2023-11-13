Monday, November 13, 2023 – Former Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has been handed the reins for his senior managerial debut only a few months after announcing his retirement from playing.

The World Cup-winner was announced as new interim manager of Serie B outfit Como following the sacking of Moreno Longo. Former Torino and Frosinone boss, Longo was sacked by the second-tier outfit despite beating Ascoli on Saturday, with Como currently sat sixth in Serie B.

Fabregas, 36, hung up his boots at Como in July 2023 after playing one final season for the Lombardy-based club. He’s been promoted to head coach on temporary terms after impressing with the ‘B’ team and youth set-up.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder will make his senior coaching debut at home to FeralpiSalo after the international break. Fabregas will have a chance to get used to his new responsibilities over the next two weeks.

Two-time European champion Fabregas has spoken of his passion for coaching and said it’s a dream of his to one day manage in the Premier League. He spent his playing career working under some of football’s most famed tacticians, including Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.