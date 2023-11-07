Monday, November 6, 2023 – Cee C put her curves on display as she rocked a risqué garment to mark her birthday.

The Big Brother reality star turns 31 today, Nov. 6

In new photos shared on Instagram, Cee C, whose real name is Cynthia Nwadiorah, wore a black lingerie that put her cleavage and thighs on display.

She made reference to her exposed thighs in the caption, writing: “Fully in my Thighrant era.”

See below.