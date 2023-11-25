Saturday, November 25, 2023 – CCTV footage shows the moment a thief smashed the window of a parked car and carted away an item.

In the footage, the owner of the car parked it and stepped away. Moments later, the thief walked towards the car and attempted to force himself in through the driver’s door.

Seeing he couldn’t make his way in through the door, the thief walked away and then came back after which he smashed the window and then carted an item.

Watch the footage below