Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – A video of a beach boy taking advantage of a lady at a public beach in Mombasa has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the cunning beach boy is seen throwing a floater at the lady and convincing her to move towards him.

At first, the lady seems scared but the beach boy manages to convince her.

She swims towards him and shortly after, he pushes her towards the deep ocean, where he tries to take advantage of her.

The lady looks helpless as the beach boy tries to sexually assault her.

Cases of beach boys sexually assaulting ladies in the deep waters are common in Mombasa.

They usually prey on ladies who lack swimming skills or look like first-time visitors.

They are very active during holiday seasons and weekends when Kenyans flock to the beaches to make merry.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.