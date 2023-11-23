Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A rogue motorist is in the spotlight after he fuelled at Shell Petrol Station in Ruaka and sped off without paying.

According to an X user, the motorist fuelled his vehicle, a Toyota NZE registration number, KBD 828G, and fled without paying a bill of Ksh 8,000.

CCTV footage shows a petrol station attendant trying to run after the rogue motorist.

However, her efforts did not yield fruits.

The money will be deducted from her monthly salary.

“KBD 828G Toyota NZE White just ran away after fuelling ksh. 8,000 at Shell Ruaka. Now my cuzo is being charged from her Salo. Times are hard for everyone. Let’s find this shenzi type,’’ wrote an X-user and shared CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.