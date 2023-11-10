Friday, November 10, 2023 – The Catholic Church has asked President William Ruto to stop pretending to be deaf on issues affecting millions of Kenyans.

In a press conference on Friday, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops tabled five key areas that the Head of state should address immediately.

The five include over-taxation, challenges in the education system, the high cost of living, protecting the dignity of Kenyan people and unemployment.

Concerning unemployment, the bishop in a statement noted that most youths are jobless.

“We decry the obvious corruption within the public sector, whereby tribalisms and discrimination seem to dictate the chances of employment,” reads the statement.

As a result, the Bishops appealed to the state for a more transparent and fair process of employment especially in public offices.

The high cost of living was also mentioned as a priority issue that should be looked into.

The bishops explained that the high cost of living has deeply affected and shaken the social fabric of Kenyan society.

“Families are under immense stress as they struggle to make ends meet, leading to strained relationships and increased tensions within households,” they said.

“Parents find it challenging to provide for their Children’s education, healthcare and overall well-being,” reads the statement further.

The Bishops urged the government to conduct wider consultations and discussions among themselves and other stakeholders, to review and study ways we can address and mitigate the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST