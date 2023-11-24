Friday, November 24, 2023 – Government spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, has maintained that the positions of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) are still unconstitutional.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mwaura, who is also a former Chief Administrative Secretary, said those appointed to the positions were barred from taking office by a court injunction

“I am a former CAS who was appointed on 16 March, gazetted on 22 March, and sworn in on 23 March. Then there was a court injunction on the 24th of March and then the positions were declared unconstitutional on the 3rd of July,” he said.

He added that there’s an active appeal in court.

“The judgment will be delivered on the 8th of December… so until the courts decide otherwise, these positions have been declared unconstitutional,” Mwaura said.

Already the High Court declared the positions as unconstitutional and the case is currently before the appellate court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST