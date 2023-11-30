Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Hip Hop mogul, Diddy’s partnership with Capital Preparatory Schools has come to an end amid his ongoing sexual assault allegations.

On Tuesday November 28, Dr. Steve Perry, the founder and head of schools for Capital Preparatory, released a statement regarding the severed partnership between the company and Diddy.

According to the statement, the decision was made after a thorough evaluation that wasn’t taken “lightly.”

“Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs,” Dr. Perry wrote in a statement shared on the school’s official website.”

While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization’s health and future.”

Diddy helped launch the charter school’s Harlem location back in 2016 and donated $1 million in 2021 for its Bronx location.

The school decided to sever ties with the Bad Boy Records founder shortly after he announced he would be temporarily stepping down as the chairman of Revolt.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s goal behind his resignation is to ensure the accusations in his private life don’t mess up what Revolt has in store for the future.