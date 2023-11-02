Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Upcoming city professional model, Ethan Shiku, has been exposed for reportedly selling her nudes.

Word has it that she has been selling her nudes to white men and local men with deep pockets.

Shiku was recently featured in one of comedian Crazy Kennar’s skits.

“Modelling is just a cover up. She sells nudes to white men and also targets rich married men,’’ a source revealed.

Some of the nudes that she has been hawking were paraded online, leaving her badly exposed.

Check out the expose.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.