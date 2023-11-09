Thursday, November 9, 2023 – It was not a lucky day for a cunning woman who disguises herself as a cripple after she was busted begging in the streets while in a wheelchair.

She hires a man to push her in a wheelchair as they go around begging from unsuspecting members of the public.

However, some people got wind of her cunning behaviours and confronted her.

When asked why she disguises herself as a cripple to obtain money from the public, she claimed that she is an orphan.

She was ordered to get out of the wheelchair and stand to prove that she was physically fit.

The woman had collected a good amount of money before she was busted.

