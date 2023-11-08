Wednesday November 8, 2023 – The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has complained to the IMF over the increased taxes imposed by President William Ruto.

They complained as they met with representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss four key issues affecting their operation, including high taxation.

In a statement, the association noted that the current taxation measures adopted by President William Ruto’s administration were affecting businesses countrywide.

While details of the specific taxes were not revealed in the statement, it was noted that the cost of production of the companies had gone up.

KAM members are one of the biggest employers in the country and have been hit hard by the new taxes and new levies including the 1.5 per cent Housing Fund and revised National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions.

The team also noted that the declining shilling and dollar shortage experienced by manufacturers are also affecting local manufacturing.

According to the manufacturers, they depend on the dollars to import raw materials. Therefore, the shortage was impacting their output and business overall.

Ruto’s administration has also been keen to increase taxation on raw materials brought into the country, such as the 7.5 per cent on clinkers – which are used in the production of cement.

On the other hand, delays in VAT refunds by the taxman were noted as an area that needs to be improved.

Notably, the concerns raised by the business tycoons came after Ruto’s economic advisor, David Ndii, noted that taxation of business was a key area the Kenya Kwanza administration was seeking to address in the coming financial year.

However, Ndii expressed concern over the poor lobbying of businesses on taxation matters, even as he described the current taxation regime as unstable.

