Wednesday, November 14, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has disclosed that the government nets Ksh 281 million daily in revenue from the eCitizen platform.

In a statement yesterday, Koskei said two hundred and fifty government entities are using the e-citizen platform to offer services to Kenyans.

“So far, 250 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) are fully onboard the e-Citizen, offering over 16,000 government services, up from 397 in June 2022, generating Sh281 million in daily revenue,” Koskei said in a statement.

He observed that the government will surpass the Ksh 1 billion mark when all government institutions are onboard in the platform.

Koskei also asked government agencies that have not moved their paybill numbers to 222222 as per Ruto’s directive to do so.

“I also call on government institutions that are still operating paybill and till numbers other than 222222 to close them down as per the Presidential Directive,” he added.

Koskei’s statement comes after the government summoned chief executive officers of 17 state-run agencies to explain their failure to comply with a presidential directive on payments of services through eCitizen.

Among the summoned agencies are the Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Power and Lighting Company, Kenya National Examination Council, National Hospital Insurance Fund, Higher Education Loans Board, the Hustler Fund, and the Agricultural Finance Corporation.

Others are Kenyatta National Hospital, Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Ports Authority, National Cereals and Produce Board, National Aids Control Council, the Mathari Referral and Teaching Hospital, Kenya Railways Corporation, Kenya Ferry Services Limited, Kenya National Trading Corporation and the Kenya School of Government.

