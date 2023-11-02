Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Busia Senator and longtime human rights activist Okiya Omtatah has been ranked as the best performing in the country at 59 percent, according to a new survey by research firm Infotrak.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango tied with Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot at 56 per cent.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo and Nyandarua Senator John Methu closed the top five with 52 percent and 51 percent respectively.

Cheruiyot and Moses Kajwang’ (47) of Homa Bay were the only third-term senators in the top ten list.

The survey also ranked the best women senators with Agnes Kavindu of Machakos leading at 47 per cent and her Isiolo counterpart Fatuma Dullo at 46 per cent.

The Infotrak research that was conducted between July and September 2023 covered all 47 counties.

The survey only featured elected leaders, excluding nominated leaders.

Dubbed Countytrak, the survey ranked the performance of elected leaders including Senators, Women Representatives, and Members of the County Assembly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.