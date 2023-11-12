Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Afrobeats king, Burna Boy, has made history as the most nominated African artiste at the 2024 Grammys after getting four nominations.

He received nominations for “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” for Best Melodic Rap Performance, “I Told Them…” for Best Global Music Album, “Alone” for Best Global Music Performance, and “City Boys” for Best African Music Performance Afrobeats artist.

Back in 2021, Burna Boy’s “Twice as Tall” won the Grammy Award for “Best Global Music Album” .

The award ceremony will take place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.