Friday, November 17, 2023 – Netizens have hilariously reacted to a video of broke ladies idling in a club while preying on men to buy them alcohol.

They were filmed pretending to be busy on phones and staring at an empty table as other revellers partied hard.

They went to the club smartly dressed but they didn’t have money to spend, prompting them to stare at the empty table, hoping men would buy them drinks.

The video has gone viral and sparked reactions among X-users.

An X-user wrote, “It’s absolutely okay to stay home on weekends when you don’t have money,’’.

Another one added, “Waiting for someone’s son to feed them and buy drinks. This is so embarrassing,’’.

Watch the video and reactions from netizens.

