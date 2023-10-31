Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – A shocking video has captured the moment a bride desperately tried to intervene after a brawl broke out between her wedding guests in the car park of the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth, England.

The shocking footage taken on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 29, has been shared online.

It shows the bride trying to intervene in the scuffle before moving away from two groups of men.

A woman is seen comforting a little girl before they too move away from the chaos. The fight seems to involve as many as ten people, most of them dressed in suits.

However, two men take off their shirts and start trading blows. One man falls to the ground after being punched in the back of the head but quickly gets back up.

Another fight flares up between two other men, one without a shirt.

They circle each other, with one man holding his fists high.

Other men at the scene seem content to watch the fights unfold.

Several cars are parked in the car park, and many more can be seen passing by the area when the video was shot around 4pm.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 4pm on Sunday 29 October, we received a report about a number of people fighting outside a hotel on Abbey End in Kenilworth. On attendance from officers, the group had reportedly dispersed and one van is alleged to have left the site.

“There were no injuries reported from this incident, and no further incidents reported afterwards. There is an investigation underway.”