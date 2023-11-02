Thursday, November 2, 2023 – A young Brazilian footballer has been shot dead at the age of 21.

Felipe Diogo, who played for Sao Paulo-based Serie C side Sao Bernardo, was killed by multiple ‘mystery gunmen’ on his return to his hometown of Ribeirao Preto on Tuesday evening, October 30.

Brazilian news outlet ge.globo reports that the striker was hit by around 10 bullets, and although was rushed to hospital, passed away soon after.

Local police have opened an investigation into the shooting and have confirmed that the motive for the murder is still unknown.

Diogo, who had a promising career, rose through the ranks at top Brazilian clubs Botafogo and Cruzeiro before being handed his senior debut at Sao Bernardo last year.

He played for the Under 20s side in 2021 before earning a call-up to the senior side where he helped them win promotion to Campeonato Brasileiro Serie C – the third tier of Brazilian football.

Diogo featured 12 times for the side in Serie D, scoring four times before making five more appearances this season.

His club paid tribute to the young striker following news of his death.

They wrote: ‘Sao Bernardo laments with enormous sorrow the news of the death of our player Felipe Diogo Bernardes Ferreira (Felipe Diogo).

‘May God comfort the hearts of his family in this moment of profound grief.’