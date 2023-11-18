Thursday, November 16, 2023 – British boxer, Tyson Fury has told his wife Paris that she is a ‘lucky lady’ after he was named the world’s sexiest sportsman ahead of Anthony Joshua and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the list compiled by Illicitencounters.com, the Gypsy King was given the top spot after 2,000 UK-based women were asked to rate 30 male sports stars on a scale from 1-10 in regard to their ‘sexiness’.

Speaking in a video on Instagram, Fury said: ‘Paris, just a quick one. I’ve just been voted the sexiest sportsman alive for the first time.

‘Beat Ronaldo, pipped him at the post. Get up there! You’re married to the sexiest sportsman alive according to 2,000 women.’

The heavyweight world champion then winked at the camera before adding, ‘You lucky lady’.

Fury’s fellow boxing compatriot Anthony Joshua took second spot.

Moving into the top four, Lewis Hamilton took the fourth spot while Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce finished in third.

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo was ranked at number five on the list.

Manchester City team-mates Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland finished in seventh and sixth positions respectively.

In tenth place was Irish UFC star Conor McGregor, ninth was Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, and in eighth was Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy.