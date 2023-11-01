Wednesday, November 11, 2023 – Revered human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has been sentenced to two months in prison over contempt of court.

Mwangi was sentenced by a Machakos High Court in a defamation case filed by Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua.

Justice Francis Rayola, who delivered the sentence, gave Mr Mwangi the option of paying a fine of Sh300,000 to secure his freedom.

Mwangi, in a social media post, announced that he has been sentenced to two months with an option of paying a fine of Sh 300,000.

“I have been found guilty of contempt of court. Sentenced to two months in prison or pay a fine of Ksh 300,000. The gag order was extended to January 2024. l can no longer post who bombed our home. Water is wet, the pope is Catholic, and everyone knows who bombed our home,” Mwangi wrote on his official X page.

Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, who represented Mr Mwangi, said they would appeal.

In the defamation suit, Mutua had accused Mwangi of accusing him of bombing his home in Mavoko with explosives in the year 2021.

Mutua denied the accusations from Mwangi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST