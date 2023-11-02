Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has reacted after former Mungiki cult leader, Maina Njenga, said Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, had promised him the position of Interior Cabinet Secretary had he won last year’s presidential election.

Speaking during an interview, Njenga said he would have taken Kithure Kindiki’s docket if Jakom had won the August 9, 2022, election.

“I would be now the one in charge of Kindiki’s docket because I was promised the Interior Cabinet Secretary position if Raila won the election,” he said.

Following his remarks, Mwangi who is also an award-winning photographer, said Azimio leadership should issue a presser and distance themselves from Maina Njenga’s remarks since he is a renowned gangster who has blood of Kenyans in his hands

“A washed-out gangster will say anything for relevance. I don’t hold brief for Azimio but this is the kind of nonsense they need to send a press release and say it’s a big lie,” Mwangi wrote on his official X platform on Thursday.

