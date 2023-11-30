Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Vocal Bunge la Wananchi member, Nuru Maloba Okanga, was arrested by detectives and taken to DCI headquarters for questioning after he reportedly insulted President William Ruto on 20th November 2023.

Okanga was charged with insulting the head of state and presented at Milimani Law Courts where he denied the charges against him before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina.

Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi has reacted to Okanga’s arrest and laughed off the charges preferred against him.

Mwangi said Okanga is entitled to his own opinion, adding that Ruto is showing weakness by going for a nobody.

“Okanga is entitled to his own opinion. Going after a nobody is a sign of weakness by President Ruto,’’ he posted on his X account.

Okanga was granted a cash bail of Sh10,000 after he was presented in court.

The case was listed for mention on 13 December 2023 for pre-trial investigation.

The Chief Magistrate ordered the prosecution to provide the accused with witness statements to prepare his defence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.