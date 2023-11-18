Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Joan Tarshis, the actress who had an awkward interview about Bill Cosby with Don Lemon years ago, has filed a lawsuit over alleged assault against the TV personality.

Tarshis outrightly accused Cosby of rape, alleging that he drugged her on two different occasions back in the early ’70s.

In documents obtained by TMZ, she claimed she first met Cosby at the age of 19 through a mutual friend and got invited to the studio where they filmed the ‘Cosby Show’ for a one-on-one writing session.

She claims while alone with Cosby in his private bungalow on the lot, Cosby gave her a drink, which she accepted and consumed, only to start feeling dizzy shortly thereafter. Tarshis said she quickly passed out and woke up to Cosby undressing her.

Tarshis says she was disoriented while she tried fighting Cosby off, and claims he overpowered her and forced his penis into her mouth without consent.

About a year after this, Tarshis claims Cosby reached out to her again in NYC, offering to take her to a music fair he was performing at, which she says she reluctantly agreed to.

She alleged she was given another drink while traveling with Cosby to the venue and she says she again started to feel weak and eventually lost consciousness. Tarshis claims she woke up naked in bed next to Cosby and that she felt she’d been penetrated vaginally and anally.

Tarshis is alleging assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment, and seeking major damages. Cosby’s rep had no comment.

Cosby has been sued numerous times by countless women and even went to trial in Pennsylvania a few years ago where he was found guilty of assaulting Andrea Costand, only to have his conviction later reversed.