Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, have something new to smile about after the International Criminal Court (ICC) stated that they have closed their post-election violence cases completely.

Ruto and Uhuru and four other Kenyans were indicted by the Hague-based court in 2010 but their cases collapsed.

However, the cases remained active in the ICC registry.

On Monday, ICC issued a statement stating that all the Kenyan cases have been closed completely and the court is fully satisfied with the decision.

After assessing all the information available to me at this time, I have decided to conclude the investigation phase in the situation in Kenya.

“I have reached this decision after considering the specific facts and circumstances of this situation,” said ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan.

“Accordingly, the office will not pursue additional cases into the alleged criminal responsibility of other persons,” Khan added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST