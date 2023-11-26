Sunday, November 26, 2023 – President William Ruto has Okayed all the recommendations made by the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO).

Among the recommendations by the Kalonzo Musyoka and Kimani Ichungwah-led committee is that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) be fully reconstituted and a comprehensive audit of the 2022 presidential election done.

The committee also recommended expansion of the IEBC selection panel from the current 7-member to a 9-member selection panel, and increasing timelines within which the Supreme Court shall hear and determine a petition challenging the validity of a presidential election from 14 to 21 days.

“NADCO has recommended that legal reforms passed less than 18 months to the general elections become effective in the next electoral cycle,” the report stated.

Reacting to the report on Sunday, Ruto who spoke at a church in Kahawa West, Nairobi said he welcomed the recommendations and vowed to implement them.

“The national dialogues team is done with its work and we congratulate them. All their recommendations are correct. Where they have recommended we tone down on travel for government officials we have already done that.

“All the other things recommended there is now left for the National Assembly to deliberate on them as we embark on building the nation,” the President said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST