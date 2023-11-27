Monday, November 27, 2023 – Azimio co-principal Martha Karua has issued new ultimatums after the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) unveiled its final report on addressing the standoff between the opposition and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In a statement, Karua distanced herself from the agreement reached between the 10-member committee on key issues before NADCO, saying any deal that does not immediately impact the cost of living, electoral justice, and multi-party democracy is a fraud and must be rejected.

“Any purported agreement that does not immediately impact on cost of living, electoral justice and respect for multiparty democracy is a fraud on the people and must be rejected,” Karua, who maintains that President William Ruto rigged last year’s polls, said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

While unveiling the report on Saturday night, NADCO co-chairs Kalonzo Musyoka of Azimio and his Kenya Kwanza counterpart Kimani Ichung’wah expressed confidence in their recommendations which they said were aimed at restoring national unity after last year’s divisive elections.

“We are proud to Unveil the National Dialogue Committee’s Report which has been electronically submitted to the Principals representing The Kenya Kwanza and Azimio La Umoja Leadership.

“It is our firm belief that The Report has addressed the issues that formed the basis of the talks and the recommendations therein will progressively heal our wounds, foster togetherness, promote national unity restore our national pride, and usher us to greater prosperity,” Kalonzo stated.

In its report, the committee said it had reached a consensus on the issue of audit of the 2022 presidential election results. The committee recommended an evaluation of last year’s election with a view to improving the country’s electoral processes.

Similarly, the committee recommended the establishment of State Offices such as the office of the leader of the Opposition and the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

However, in matters of cost of living, NADCO indicated that the committee was unable to reach a consensus on the reduction of VAT of fuel from 16 per cent to 8 per cent, and scrapping of the housing levy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST