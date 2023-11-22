Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential ambition in 2027 has received a huge boost after a section of leaders endorsed his bid.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) pledged to rally behind Kalonzo as a candidate to face President William Ruto in 2027.

Led by the party’s Secretary General Shakila Abdala and Matungulu MP Stephen Mule, the faction expressed confidence that Musyoka’s fellow Azimio la Umoja One Kenya co-principals will back his candidature.

“Our loyalty is with Azimio and the people of Kenya…most importantly is that Kenyans have endorsed Dr Kalonzo Musyoka. Watch this space…100 percent of hustlers are speaking to Kalonzo Musyoka,” Mule stated.

Kalonzo is yet to announce his candidacy for the 2027 race.

However, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga hinted at supporting him because of his loyalty.

Recently, Kalonzo hosted former President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mwingi sending a bold statement on his intention to battle it out with Ruto in 2027.

