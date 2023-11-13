Monday, November 13, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo, Raila Odinga, has maintained that he still has enough energy to vie for the presidency in 2027.

Speaking at Mfangano Island in Homa Bay on Sunday, Raila said he is not retiring anytime soon from politics and said he will vie for the presidency in 2027.

Raila also said that President William Ruto wants former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to vie for the presidency in 2027 because he knows it will be easier to beat him.

“I am not ready to quit, and so you should be ready to support me. I heard Ruto say that I am quitting, and so Kalonzo will take over; Kalonzo is just a snack to him,” Raila said.

The former Premier also asked for support to ensure the Azimio coalition, which is facing a relaunch, remains strong and secures the top seat in 2027.

“ODM must be strong for Azimio to be strong,” the party leader said, urging the youth to be ready to participate in the next election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST