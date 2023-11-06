Monday, November 6, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino‘s ambition to become the governor of the beautiful city of Nairobi in 2027 has suffered a major blow after Azimio One Kenya Alliance supremo, Raila Odinga, endorsed another candidate.

In the announcement made on Saturday, Raila Odinga who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said his party has endorsed Westlands Member of Parliament, Timothy Wanyonyi, as the man who will fly the Azimio flag in Nairobi in 2027.

Raila announced that he will support Wanyonyi as Governor Johnson Sakaja’s replacement at City Hall during the next election cycle.

During the 2022 poll, Wanyonyi was keen to vie for the governor seat but was asked to shelve his ambitions to avoid a split of Azimio votes.

Wanyonyi’s endorsement by Baba is a big blow to Babu Owino who had also declared his bid to oust Sakaja in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST