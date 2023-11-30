Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Pop queen, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles has hit back at online critics accusing her daughter of lightening her skin.

The 42-year-old superstar appeared to have lighter skin in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, November 28. She took the photo at the Renaissance concert film premiere.

Shortly after, Knowles, 69 responded after some commenters on social media mocked the singer for having lighter skin.

Some had suggested that the hitmaker ‘was white now,’ while others complained that ‘she’s not a Black woman!’

‘I am sick and tired of people attacking her,’ Knowles wrote in a lengthy caption to the video in which she denied commenters’ concerns.

She also compared her daughters’ outfit to styles worn by Black entertainers going back at least as far as Etta James.

‘Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,’ Knowles began her lengthy caption.

She explained that Beyoncé’s look was solely for her Renaissance documentary, ‘where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?’

‘How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy,’ she seethed. ‘Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. ALIEN Superstar duh!’