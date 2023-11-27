Monday, November 27, 2023 – Beyonce has disclosed that her daughter Blue Ivy Carter saw negative comments made by trolls about her first performance.

Beyoncé said in the Renaissance film, which premiered in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 25: “She [Blue Ivy] told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no.”

Eventually, she gave in and allowed Blue to perform with her. The mom-of-three said it was meant to be a one-off performance.

But she said she was disappointed after the performance when she learned that Blue Ivy, 11, went online to see negative comments about her “uninspired” moves.

Some critics claimed her moves were too “stiff”, with one saying: “I’m sorry but Blue Ivy isn’t doing it for me on these tours. It’s giving I’m a star because my mom’s famous not because I’m actually good.”

Beyoncé said she was “dismayed” to discover that Blue Ivy read social media comments that “criticized her lackluster moves,” but was “thrilled” when her daughter decided to “put in the work” instead of calling it quits.

Consequently, Blue Ivy continued to dance with her mom during various stops on the tour.

Recall that Blue Ivy made her debut on the Renaissance World Tour in Paris on May 26, cutting shapes to the songs My Power and Black Parade.

Fans have now taken to X, formerly Twitter, to slam people who troll kids.