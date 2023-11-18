Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Two singers who have worked with Diddy have declared support for Cassie after she sues her ex-boyfriend, Diddy, for rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse.

Former bandmates Aubrey O’Day and Dawn Richard both took to social media to back Cassie who alleged that for the decade she and Diddy were together, he introduced her “to a lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse” and forced her to have sex with numerous male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters.

Aubrey O’Day, a former Danity Kane member, wrote on X in reaction to Cassie’s lawsuit: “I stay trying to tell y’all.”

Then, on her Instagram Story, she shared screenshots of reports about the lawsuit, noting that she has been attempting to tell people about Diddy “for years.” She also tagged Cassie, writing, “Prayers up for this queen” with a raised-hands emoji.

O’Day later reiterated her “full support” of Cassie in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“It isn’t easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry and be honest about your experience with them. I know what her heart is feeling right now because I have done so as well,” the statement reads.

“May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes. There is a lot more to all of our stories!”

Diddy formed Danity Kane in 2005. O’Day was removed from the group in 2008, though she later returned in 2013. She previously alleged in a December 2022 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that Diddy fired her because she wasn’t willing to do what was “expected” of her.

“Not talent-wise, but in other areas,” she said, in seeming reference to sexual favours.

O’Day also claimed in an interview this year that Diddy had offered to return rights to Danity Kane’s music if she signed a nondisclosure agreement agreeing to never publicly “disparage” the rapper or his Bad Boy label.

O’Day, who said she personally encouraged every member not to take the deal, reposted an Instagram Story today suggesting that the NDAs were meant to keep Diddy’s artists quiet.

Aubrey O’Day’s former bandmate, Dawn Richard, also shared her own statement on social media after news of the lawsuit broke.

In addition to being one of the five original members of Danity Kane, Dawn Richard also performed with Diddy as part of Dirty Money.

She tweeted: “Praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing. You are beautiful and brave.”