Friday, November 24, 2023 – In a bid to justify its failure to stabilize the shilling against the dollar, the government of President William Ruto has told Kenyans to be happy that the shilling is weak against the dollar because that is a blessing in disguise.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Commercial Affairs and Energy, Ruto, through National Treasury Principal Secretary (PS) Chris Kiptoo told MPs that while the weakening of the shilling against the dollar was regrettable, some Kenyans were making a fortune from the situation.

The PS assured Kenyans that the depreciation of the shilling was not entirely negative as Kenyans involved in the export trade benefited from the high exchange rates.

He thus urged Kenyans to invest more in foreign exchange earners, such as the tourism sector.

According to the PS, Kenya was emerging as a top tourist destination in the world, and traders ought to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Treasury remarked that the weakening of the shilling was mostly occasioned by external factors outside the government’s control.

However, the National Government had already rolled out stabilization measures to tame the downward spiral.

“We have a situation where Commercial Bank reserves of the dollar are higher than what we have in the public coffers. However, we are rolling out measures to create more confidence in the forex market,” Kiptoo told the Parliamentary committee.

According to data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the Shilling traded at Ksh152.69 against the dollar as of November 23.

The Kenyan DAILY POST