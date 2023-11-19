Saturday, November 18, 2023 – Entertainer DJ Cuppy has taken to Instagram to dish out a piece of advice on need to maintain peace in a home.
DJ Cuppy in her tweet urged people to be careful of who they fall in love with as the worst prison in the world is a home without peace.
She tweeted;
“The worst prison in the world is a home without peace. Be careful who you fall in love with”
